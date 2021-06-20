Delaware State Police are investigating a weekend murder in Blades.
They were called to East 4th Street in Blades for reports of shots fired at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
Police said they found a 20-year-old man lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ryde by calling 302.741.2730. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.