A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2,300-block of North Pine Street.
According to Wilmington Police, the gunshot victim was found at approximately 3:39 p.m. He later died after being taken to a hospital.
The fatal shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.org