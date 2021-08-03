A man was shot near New Castle Monday night.
New Castle County Police were called to the Swanwyck Estates community for reports of gunfire at 9:10 p.m. on August 2, 2021.
At Glen and Dyer avenues, they found a 19-year-old man, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.
No one's been arrested in connection with the shooting that remains under investigation.
Anyone with information/or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Rau at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Christopher.Rau@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.