A man was shot on Wilmington's East Side Sunday in what was a violent weekend in the city, with three shootings and four victims.
Police said 22-year-old man was shot on the 600 block of East 10th Street at 1:50 p.m. on April 25, 2021. He was hospitalized, and at last check, was in stable condition.
Friday night, two 31-year-old men were fatally shot in the city's Washington Heights section on the 300 block of Concord Avenue.
Saturday, a 20-year-old man was killed in the city's Ninth Ward on the 300 block of West 26th Street.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.