Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood.
Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m.
They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Devon Jones at (302) 576-3631. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.