A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed early Wednesday morning, according to Dover Police.

Authorities said officers discovered the victim, shot in his torso several times, in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle around 1:33 a.m. on June 9, 2021.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It is the second homicide in Dover in 2021.

An arrest has been made in connection to the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on April 12, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police Department at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.