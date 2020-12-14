A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilton early Monday morning, officials said later that same day.
According to New Castle County Police, the victim was shot in the unit block of Bristol Way in the Kingston Court community around 5 a.m. on December 14, 2020.
Arriving officers and first responders administered first aid, but their attempts were unsuccessful, police said, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages, police said.
"On behalf of the men and women of the New Castle County Division of Police, I wish express our condolences and prayers to the families who lost loved ones during this most recent spate of violence." stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. "I can assure our communities that we are working diligently to identify those responsible for the shootings that killed four residents since last Thursday. We will use every resource available to bring those responsible for these murders to justice; however, we can’t do this alone. We need for the community to come forward with any information that may be able to help these families that are in the darkest days of their lives."
Monday's fatal shooting mark a violent four-day stretch in the county which included a shooting spree Friday night in Wilton which say one woman hospitalized and released with a shoulder wound, in addition to 14 vehicles and three homes damaged by gunfire.
Anyone with information on Monday's incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. John Mancuso at 302.573.2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.