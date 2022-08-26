Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on I-495 early Friday morning.
A Wilmington man was shot while driving on the southbound highway near Terminal Avenue just before 3 a.m.
Troopers say a car pulled alongside the victim's and someone opened fire - hitting the car several times. The victim was shot in the lower extremities.
The victim sped away exiting I-495 onto I-295 before his car eventually stopped running near Route 141.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are still at-large. There was no description of their car.
Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Conway by calling 302-365-8446. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.