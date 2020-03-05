Wilmington Police shot a man driving his vehicle towards them who was attempting to flee the scene of an alleged domestic incident, authorities said Thursday night.
According to police, officers on proactive patrol in the 3200 block of West 2nd Street were flagged down around 6:20 p.m. on March 5, 2020, in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute.
Authorities said arriving officers located a 51-year-old man they did not identify further in a vehicle, and as they instructed him to exit, he instead attempted to flee, ramming their marked police vehicle and striking a second nearby vehicle.
The suspect then drove his vehicle at a high-rate of speed towards officers on the sidewalk, according to police. Two officers fired on the suspect, and he was struck once at this time, though he continued to drive away from the scene.
The suspect was located a short time later in the 900 block of North Pine Street, arrested, and transported to an area hospital, where authorities said he was listed in stable condition.
Neither of the officers was injured.
The incident remained under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, Officer of Proffessional Standards, and the Delaware Department of Justice Thursday night.