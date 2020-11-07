A 26-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot while he rode his dirt bike in Bear, and police are looking for whoever shot him.
The man was riding eastbound on Route 40 near Buckley Boulevard around 10:30 Friday night when he was shot in the leg, Delaware State Police said.
He managed to ride to a nearby Wawa, where somebody called an ambulance and the man was taken to a hospital.
There's no information about a suspect at this point, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Delaware State Police Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.