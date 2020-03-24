A 20-year-old man was shot in Minquadale Tuesday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
Authorities said the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Hazeldell Avenue and Milford Street when a suspect fired a single shot into the vehicle around 12:35 p.m. on March 24, 2020, striking the victim in the shoulder.
An adult male passenger in the front seat was uninjured.
The victim drove himself to an area hospital and was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8413 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.