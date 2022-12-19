Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church.
Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
Police do not have a detailed description of the male suspect, other than a black male with long hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.