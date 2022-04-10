A 45-year-old New Castle man was killed after being stabbed at a motel south of Wilmington Sunday afternoon.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to The Super Lodge located at 1213 West Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and found a man stabbed in the upper torso.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation was active and ongoing, and no other information was currently available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Daniel Grassi at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.