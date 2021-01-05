A 33-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Monday night, authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot around 10:15 p.m. on January 4, 2021, in the area of 7th and Washington streets in the city's Quaker Hill section.
He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joran Merced at 302.576.3637 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.