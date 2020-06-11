Multiple people were stabbed during a sprawling scene in Dover Wednesday night before the assailant was ultimately located dead, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Dover Police, a 29-year-old man had been suffering from increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness, including auditory delusions, and began experiencing a severe episode while inside the Bradley Road home.
While his family initially attempted to contain him within the home, he became extremely combative fled the residence. He entered another home in the same block, stole a large kitchen knife, then knocked on the door of a third home, where a 66-year-old woman answered.
The suspect stabbed and cut the victim, then fled the scene to a residence in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road.
A 73-year-old woman sitting in a chair there was stabbed twice in the head. The suspect then attacked an 11-year-old boy and 37-year-old woman there. Two additional members of the victimized family also suffered bite wounds from the suspect during a struggle.
The suspect was located deceased inside of the Kennedy Rad home from injuries which occurred during the incident. The exact cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy by the Medical Examiner was pending.
All of the victims were receiving treatment for their wounds at an area hospital, and none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, police said.