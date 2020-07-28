A man accused of threatening a Rehoboth Beach hotel employee made some strange statements before lunging at the employee, according to court records obtained by WDEL.
Those records show Christopher Campbell, 26, entered the Holiday Inn Express on Kates Lane, behind the Midway Shopping Center, in Rehoboth Beach at 12:53 a.m. on July 28, 2020, and told the man working at the front desk:
"I saw my ghost, can you please help me?"
Police said Campbell, of Rehoboth Beach, then came around the front desk and said: "I'm sorry I have to do this." He then lunged at the employee with a three-inch painter's knife with a sharp edge.
Police records show Campbell came within a foot of the victim. As he raised the hand holding the knife, police said the victim grabbed Campbell's wrist and over-powered him, causing the knife to drop. Police recovered the knife used in the attack at the scene.
The victim, though he feared for his safety, was unharmed.
Court records reveal Campbell did not know the victim, and a no-contact order has been issued in the case.
Campbell faces a felony charge of aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,750 secured bond.
He's due back in court August 5, 2020.