A man threatened to shoot a Newark-area steakhouse employee before fleeing with his curbside pickup order without paying, Delaware State Police said Friday.
According to authorities, the victim delivered an order from the Outback Steak House at 27 Possum Park Road to the waiting suspect around 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. When he requested payment, police said the suspect threatened to shoot the employee--though no gun was displayed--then fled on foot towards the Melrose Place Apartments.
He was described as a black male, about 6' tall, between 45 and 50 years old, and was wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.