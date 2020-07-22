A 20-year-old man was charged with trying to toss a loaded handgun underneath a nearby car while he was being arrested at the culmination of a foot pursuit, Wilmington Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, the Safe Streets Task Force attempted to talk with Isaiah Stanley around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2020, when he ran.
While in the process of being apprehended, police claimed Stanley attempted to toss a loaded .22-caliber handgun under a parked vehicle The gun was recovered and Stanley was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.