Police have determined a laceration that killed a 38-year-old man following a motor vehicle collision in Wilmington in April was, in fact, a stab wound, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez was involved in an altercation after a crash occurred in the 400 block of North DuPont Street around 5:20 p.m. on April 28, 2022. He arrived at an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
However, Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Police announced June 1, 2022, they determined he had been stabbed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Detectives Joran Merced or Justin Kane at 302.576.3637 or 302.576.3622, respectively, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.