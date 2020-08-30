A double-shooting is under investigation in Wilmington's Hilltop section.
City police said gunfire rang out at 8:54 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, on the 1500 block of West Third Street.
Police said 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman both showed up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They were, at last check, in stable condition.
No one's been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.