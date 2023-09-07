Troon Golf has won a contract with the state to take over management of both Deerfield Golf Club in Newark, and Garrisons Lake Golf Club in Smyrna.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) said Troon will take over course and club responsibilities on January 1, 2024, as the result of a Request for Proposal (RFP).
"Forewinds Hospitality has been a terrific partner for nearly 20 years and we thank them for their valuable contributions over the years," said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin in a prepared statement. "They have done a tremendous job of managing and improving golf operations and event services for the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation."
Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens says the state being in the golf business is also about maintaining open space, especially at Deerfield.
"It's pretty integral to White Clay Creek State Park," said Bivens, "and if that course had been developed that would have changed the shape of the park and how we manage some of our borders in some big ways, so that was one of our primary goals."
Bivens spoke of the advantages of having both clubs on the same contract.
"We thought it made sense to have both of our golf courses operated by the same operator," said Bivens. "That way if a piece of equipment went down, or economies of scale sharing when you're buying things like fertilizer and seed."
As part of the new management agreement, Troon will invest a percentage of their revenue into making capital improvements at both courses annually.
Bivens said there are big changes planned for Garrisons Lake "including improvements to cart paths, a new clubhouse, and some other improvements that will improve the availability of food and beverage at the site which is currently pretty limited."
All weddings and other events booked for 2024, and beyond, with current operator Forewinds Hospitality will be honored. Forewinds contract was set to expire at the end of 2023.
Bivens said Troon plans to retain much of the staff at both locations.
"People to want to know 'hey I have an event booked for six months from now' all those events will be honored," said Bivens. "If you would like a refund, one could be refunded but my guess is by the time you get to that point you'll see not much has changed on the ground."
Troon currently operates nine courses in Delaware including Rock Manor, Delcastle, and Porky Oliver's in New Castle County, along with Bayside Resort and Bear Trap Dunes in Sussex County.