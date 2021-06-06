Wilmington police are investigating after officers found a man's body in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street early Sunday morning.
Officers responding to a report of a possible dead body around 2:30 a.m. found the 42-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim had suffered unspecified injuries, and police aren't releasing additional details for now.
They are asking anyone who may be able help them fill in the details of what happened to call Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576.3654.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.