Six people were arrested in Dover on Thursday, April 15, 2021, including a 17-year old wanted in connection with a shooting death last summer.
Dover police say Heivyn Johnson was under surveillance in connection with the shooting death of 27-year old Uniqua Caldwell in July, 2020.
As a result of the operation, officers conducted a vehicle stop which led to the arrests and the discovery of five loaded handguns which included the following:
-Smith and Wesson SD9 9mm handgun
-SCCY CPX-9 9mm handgun
-Beretta 92FS 9mm handgun
-Glock 19x 9mm handgun
-Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun
In addition to weapon offenses, Johnson was also charged with manslaughter in connection with Caldwell's death, and committed to the Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center on 60-thousand dollars bond.
Caldwell was found on July 8, 2020, with a gunshot wound to the head while behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a sign at Route 13 and Loockerman Street.
Listed below are the other five suspects, their ages, and criminal dispositions:
Destiny Johnson (19) was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institute on a $132,100 secured bond
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (3x)
-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon (3x)
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Possession of Marijuana
Jaquell McDonald (24) was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) on a $10,300 cash bond
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited
-Conspiracy 3rd Degree
-Possession of Marijuana
Kevin Baynard (21) was committed to SCI on a $44,000 secured bond
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited
-Possession of Marijuana
-Conspiracy 3rd Degree
Amir Brundge (21) was committed to SCI on a $47,850 secured bond
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x)
-Possession of Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
-Drug Paraphernalia
-Conspiracy 3rd Degree
Serenity Jackson (19) was released on an O.R. Bond for Hindering Prosecution