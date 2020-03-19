Several grocery and traditional shopping markets in Delaware are putting their higher-risk neighbors first, giving them special shopping hours to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
ACME announced Wednesday they are reserving the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. window for those 60-and-older along with others who are in a higher risk category for the coronavirus.
The Kenny Family ShopRite stores are utilizing the 6-7 a.m. hour for those 65-and-over.
Target is dedicating their first open hour on Wednesdays to the older community, and also closing all stores at 9 p.m. to give more time for restocking and deep cleaning for the next day.
Dollar General and Safeway are two of the other shops that are giving the high-risk population a chance to shop with a reduced chance of catching the coronavirus from fellow shoppers.
"We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too," ACME's parent Albertsons Companies wrote in a statement. "We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline."