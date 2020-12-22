"Everyone's cooped up right now, whether it's due to COVID or due to cold weather. And, as we move into the new year, there's going to be a huge, pent-up demand for people to get out and do things, which make these types of gifts really the perfect present this holiday season," said Dan Shortridge, co-author of 100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die. "We're talking about season passes, gift cards, lessons, tickets to events; they're just really a fantastic way to show people you're thinking about them, and share the experience possibly."
Shortridge, who authored the book with his writing partner and wife Rachel Kipp, said people will be looking for ways to create new memories with loved ones following almost a full year of lockdown, and almost all of these gifts will be available even days before Christmas arrives.
"Lots of places are putting in COVID restrictions--masking, social distancing, those types of things," he said. "There are some entries on the list that are not open right now, just because it's the safe thing to do. But we wanted to include them so that, when they do reopen, [people know] they're here because people have supported them along the way, even in times when they're closed."
The full Delaware Experiential Gift Guide for options that are "unique, cost-effective, and immune to postal delays" can be found on the map below, with descriptions provided for each activity:
Institutions like the Hagley Museum and Library or the Delaware Children's Museum has options providing extended memberships for extra months on a year-long purchase, while others like the Grand Opera House are producing outdoor events, and even more, like the Brandywine Zoo, are some of Delaware's most cherished hidden outdoor gems.
"We put together a list of 100 things to do in Delaware--it's actually more than 100 because we we cheated a little bit--but it was a lot of fun writing this book and researching it, and discovering some new places, rediscovering some old places," Shortridge said. "There's just so much to do here in the First State and we know that things are going to bounce back once we get out of this, once the vaccine starts coming out. We just want to make sure that the people know about all these wonderful places and come roaring back along with the economy."
Experiential gifts are better at building connections between the gift-giver and recipient, and Millennials are leading the charge, with experience-based spending up 70% since the 1980s. For a full rundown of these locations, plus 100 more, those looking to experience even more of Delaware's greatness should check out Shortridge's book, 100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die.
"We certainly hope [people will check it out.] There are lots of places you can get it, wherever books are sold," Shortridge said. "Whether that's online retailers or your favorite independent bookstore, it does make the make the perfect gift in and of itself for an accompaniment to a season pass or a gift certificate to some of these items on the list."