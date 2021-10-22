Delaware's Correctional Reentry Commission (DCRC) is out with a blueprint to reduce the recidivism rate of inmates being released from the state corrections system.
Governor John Carney said the state's overall prison population has been reduced over the past several years, however, "our recidivism rates, those who leave the prison and come back, are still extraordinarily high, and really unacceptably high."
Carney said the reason the DCRC was created was to make sure that when ex-offenders leave prison they don't come back.
"It's pretty simple at that level," said Carney, "but very complicated in terms of how you measure your success."
"One of the most difficult, if not the most difficult challenge, that anyone coming out of prison has is to get meaningful employment," said Carney.
"The simple reality is right now, we have a historic opportunity given the deficiency in the labor force, the lack of workers for the job openings that exist.
"That's the kind of labor market that's good for workers, it's good for those who are underemployed who haven't had opportunities in the past."
Delaware Corrections Commissioner Monroe Hudson said they know from years of experience the keys to reducing the state's recidivism rate.
"To build a robust reentry system that maximizes the opportunities for individuals to leave DOC custody with the tools, the training, and the treatment, that gets at the root of their criminal behavior and welcomes them back to the community with a seamless transition to health care services, and a concrete plan to meet their basic living needs, and increased prospects for employment," said Hudson.
In addition to employment, stable housing is also an issue facing former inmates.
Joanna Champney, Director of the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, says the DCRC with the Delaware State Housing Authority, has already made important strides in that area.
"With public housing previously being out of reach for people with a felony conviction, we wanted to modify the policy so that people who wanted to reside with family in public housing could do that if they had a criminal history," said Champney.
"Through a terrific pilot program individuals with a felony can now apply for consideration to rejoin their family who lives in public housing so they have stability and they have a place to go," said Champney. " That is a huge advancement."
Jessica Cline, Director of Reentry at the Department of Corrections, said there are processes in place for assisting younger inmates as well as those who have served long term sentences.
"Our elderly population is probably the most challenging to discharge plan for, while our younger population is the most difficult to try to prevent recidivism," said Cline.
Inmates who have served longer sentences for more serious crimes might not have access to some of the services they need to reenter the community.
"So we have a dedicated team that works around the clock to access and get them into those services," said Cline.
"With our young population we focus on decision making, planning, behavior change," said Cline.
The new blueprint will take the DCRC through the next three years.
The DCRC was created as a result of Executive Order 27 signed by Governor Carney in December of 2018.