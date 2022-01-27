A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use in Delaware was released from the House Health & Human Development Committee Wednesday.
House Bill 305 is a modified version of last year's HB 150, which ran out of time in last year's session due to late bipartisan amendments.
It would create the framework for sale and possession, how small businesses would be licensed, and also ensure equal access to marijuana.
Earlier this month, Executive Director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network (DelCAN) Zoë Patchell told WDEL that changes were crucial.
"The latest revisions incorporate bipartisan amendments that were introduced late in session last year, right before HB 150 was scheduled for a vote," Patchell said. "It basically includes language that strengthens underage use prevention, consumer safety, as well as the social equity provisions to the bill. And we're really hoping that the changes are enough to finally get the supermajority votes that we need to finally pass this."
It would regulate and tax marijuana similarly to alcohol, with adults 21 and older being able to purchase up to one ounce of Cannabis.
There would be up to 30 retail licenses available within 16 months of the bill's potential signing, with an enforcement fee at the point of sale set at 15%.
HB 305 cleared the committee with 6 favorable votes, 3 on its merits, and 0 unfavorable votes.