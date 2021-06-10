A bill legalizing marijuana in the state of Delaware was slated to heard before the state House Thursday, but has been put on hold.
House Bill 150, which seeks to legalize the purchase of up to one ounce of pot from a licensed seller by anyone 21 and older, had 10 amendments attached to it the morning of June 10, 2021, and the bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Stanton), said it's too important to head into session in such a piecemeal fashion.
"House Bill 150 is an extremely important piece of legislation with many complicated moving parts," Osienski said. "In recent days, a number of amendments have been filed by myself and other legislators that would make significant changes to the bill as written. Accordingly, my colleagues and I need time to consider the implications of these various amendments before bringing the bill to the House floor for a vote."
Despite the delay, Osienski said the bill wasn't going away.
"This is one piece of legislation that we have to get right," he said. "I encourage my fellow legislators, advocates and supporters of the bill to please be patient as we continue to work toward the goal of legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use in Delaware."