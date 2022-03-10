The Delaware House failed House Bill 305 Thursday, halting the progress of a bill that would have legalized marijuana in the First State. The bill would have also established rules and infrastructure for the product's sale here.
The bill ultimately received 23 Yes, 14 No votes, with 4 representatives not voting. However, the bill required a three-fifths vote to pass.
Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf was among the official "No" votes--though, after he declared the bill failed, the bill's primary sponsor, Democrat Rep. Ed Osienski, attempted to also change his vote from "Yes" to "No."
Republican Representative Mike Smith saw three of his four proposed amendments fail to be attached to the final bill, which sought to modify rules like felony criminal convictions for violating the tax code, and convictions for moving certain large quantities of the product previously, as potential disqualifiers for a business application.
An amendment proposed by Smith which ensured the legislation "does not impose requirements on employers with respect to terms and conditions of employment, including but not limited to accommodation, policies, policies, or discipline," passed on a voice vote. Smith did not appreciate his success rate.
"I came here today to vote for the legalization of marijuana. I told Ed [Osienski] that, I told [Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network's Zoë Patchell] that, I told my own caucus that," Smith said. "I went to roll call on those amendments just to prove that you guys do not care about bipartisanship, and this state needs to change. And I hope people remember this moment because you killed the legalization of marijuana. Thank you."
Representatives voted as follows:
|Representative
|Party
|Vote
|PAul Baumbach
|D
|Y
|Andria Bennett
|D
|Y
|David Bentz
|D
|Y
|Stephanie T. Bolden
|D
|NV
|Ruth Briggs King
|R
|N
|William Bush
|D
|NV
|William Carson
|D
|Y
|Nnamdi Chukwuocha
|D
|Y
|Richard Collins
|R
|N
|Franklin Cooke
|D
|Y
|Sherry Dorsey Walker
|D
|Y
|Timothy Dukes
|R
|N
|Bud Freel
|D
|Y
|Ronald Gray
|R
|N
|Kriista Griffith
|D
|Y
|Debra Heffernan
|D
|Y
|Kevin Hensley
|R
|N
|Kendra Johnson
|D
|Y
|John Kowalko
|D
|Y
|Larry Lambert
|D
|Y
|Valerie Longhurst
|D
|Y
|Sean Lynn
|D
|Y
|Sean Matthews
|D
|Y
|Melissa Minor-Brown
|D
|Y
|John Mitchell
|D
|Y
|Sherae'a Moore
|D
|Y
|Shannon Morris
|R
|N
|Eric Morrison
|D
|Y
|Ed Osienski
|D
|Y
|Charles Postles
|R
|N
|Mike Ramone
|R
|N
|Dan Short
|R
|N
|Bryan Shupe
|R
|N
|Michael Smith
|R
|NV
|Stephen Smyk
|R
|N
|Jeff Spiegelmn
|R
|NV*
|Jesse Vanderwende
|R
|N
|Kim Williams
|D
|Y
|Madinah Wilson-Anton
|D
|Y
|Lyndon Yearick
|R
|N
|Peter Schwartzkopf
|D
|N
*Rep. Spiegelman was not voting due to a cited conflict of interest.