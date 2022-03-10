FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, marijuana buds are sorted into a prescription jar at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. A New Jersey Assembly voting session that had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, that was to include a measure setting up the new recreational marijuana market has been canceled, Assembly Speaker Speaker Craig Coughlin said Friday, Nov. 20.