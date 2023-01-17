The current Acting Police Chief of Newark will officially become Chief of Police February 1st.
Mark Farrall has been with the department since 1995, and has served in various capacities. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2015.
"Acting Chief Farrall is an experienced and respected leader with a track record of effectively managing those in his chain of command," Newark City Manager Tom Coleman said. "I value his contributions to public safety over the last three decades and congratulate him on this promotion."
Farrall is a graduate of Newark High School and the University of Delaware.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police and grateful for the trust placed in me by Mr. Coleman.” Farrall said. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Newark Police Department and look forward to leading them as they continue to serve our community with excellence and professionalism.”
Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan's retirement becomes effective January 31st.
"The Newark community is in good hands with Acting Chief Farrall at the helm of the Newark Police Department," Newark Mayor Stu Markham said. "He is well respected among his peers in law enforcement and I look forward to working alongside him to maintain Newark's reputation for being an attractive and safe place to live and visit."