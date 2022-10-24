The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets.
The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.
Fire officials said one person was inside but got out safely and no injuries were reported.