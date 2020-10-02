The farmstead has stood in Hockessin for nearly 300 years, but only recently did its identity become available for all to see along Old Wilmington Road.
State and local officials joined with local historical society members, neighbors, and the land owners, to unveil a historic marker for the Cox-Phillips-Mitchell agricultural complex on Thursday, September 25, 2020.
A Flemish style bond brick house was built on the property in 1726 and a bank barn added in the 1760s.
The Mitchell family took over the property in 1868 and have had it ever since.
Pete Seely now owns and operates the site.
"The historical renovations are the most tricky part of everything that I do," said Seely.
He is allowed to apply some modern touches.
"So when you get inside into the basement there's the hand hewn timbers still present in the basement that have been there for the whole three hundred years, and they're protected by the new asphalt roof."
The farmstead was an anchor of Hockessin's early Quaker community, was a neighbor to Delaware's native American tribes, and was a last stop on the Underground Railroad before slaves made their way into Pennsylvania and freedom.
Seely says it's like a trip back in time.
"Where you pull up the driveway and you see all the old buildings and you almost forget that you're in this century."
Seely admits it's physically and financially difficult to maintain the site, but the local support he receives makes it worthwhile.
"When people say 'hey that really looks cool, I really appreciate you're here doing the work,' that definitely makes the job much more tolerable."
The house built in 1726 was named Ocasson and Seely believes the name of the village of Hockessin was derived from that.