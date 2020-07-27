A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to a July murder in Dover, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Tysheen Maxwell shot and killed 32-year-old Thomas Gilbert, from the Dover area, in a vacant lot in the 100 block of South New Street around 2:50 a.m. on July 6, 2020.
Maxwell was located in Newport News and arrested without incident. He is currently pending extradition on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.