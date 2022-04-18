Organizers for a popular event returning to city streets this year have found getting back into the swing of things is very much like riding a bike--this May, following two years off because of a global pandemic, the Wilmington Grand Prix will make its triumphant return.
Bicyclists will once again climb Monkey Hill and make their way around the city May 13th through 15th, 2022, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced April 18th from the city's Freedom Plaza.
"This is marvelous for those of us who care so deeply about our city, to see this resurgence of activity. I don't know that there are too many events that we have here that have more energy in them than our Grand Prix," Purzycki said. "I was out to dinner a couple of nights ago with friends and Market Street was just ripping, it was just roaring, and it was so exciting to see the city come back, our country come back, our whole society come back."
The race is a real highlight for the city. Event Manager Jerry duPhily detailed, pointing out the Wilmington Grand Prix--in its 14th year--is considered one of the premier races on the East Coast, and considered one of the most challenging in the United States. It is the 13th year the event is being feature on USA Cycling's national race calendar.
"The Grand Prix is much more than a bike race. It's a pep rally for our city. And it's a pep rally to which everyone is invited," he said.
duPhily explained that included individuals utilizing the services of the Ministry of Caring who would be hired to setup and breakdown the course, children and adults who would be taking part in the inaugural Major Taylor Community Ride, Black cycling club leaders from around the region, more than 250 volunteers who will help pull the event off, and all the nonprofit and corporate partners.
"By everyone, I do mean everyone, because this is a free event, so all you need to do is come downtown to be part of it," he said. "The Grand Prix brings business to our city, it showcases our community, and it celebrates the inclusiveness and spirit of bicycling. But don't take my word for it. I encourage you to come down and see for yourself."
Echoing similar sentiments, Race Director Laura Van Gilder--who won the Wilmington Grand Prix herself a couple of times before being brought onboard to act as director--said her favorite part of the race is the way it brings so many different people together.
"What I appreciate most about attending this race is seeing the Wilmington community really get behind and support this race. From its inception, people came out to see what was happening downtown, and those were people who lived in this community," she said. "Then, suddenly, the people who were working here during the week came back downtown on Friday night to celebrate with us on Monkey Hill, have picnics and parties and cheer us on, and then it blossomed...The community aspect of this event has really been the foundation of the success of the event, and as a result, we've seen the downtown businesses prosper."
Though he won't be joining in by putting rubber to the road, he will be visiting the Grand Prix during its triumphant return to celebrate, Purzycki said.
"I'm not going to get on a bike at my age--you don't bend, you break, so I'm just probably not going to do that," the mayor said. "But I'll be there cheering everybody on, and we're so happy."
Those interested in volunteering or seeing a full event calendar can visit WilmGrandPrix.com.