Two Maryland men, including one wanted in connection to a 2021 Baltimore County attempted homicide, were arrested after leading police on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, Dover authorities said Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, officers with the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit received word that 26-year-old Cody Fulton was staying at a residence in the Dover East Mobile Home Park on South Little Creek Road.
Fulton was wanted by Baltimore County Police in connection to a November 2021 attempted homicide investigation. After conducting surveillance on the residence in question, police said they observed two men--Fulton and passenger Hirsi Abdul Budul--occupying a gold Honda Accord in the 100 block of South DuPont Highway.
Authorities said they attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Fork Branch Road and North DuPont Highway, and the suspects fled. A pursuit was conducted on Fork Branch Road to Pearsons Corner Road, and continued on through Cheswold, eventually coming to an end at a dead end in the Holly Hills Mobile Home Park in Smyrna.
Both men were taken into custody, and police said the discovered in the vehicle a 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Columbia, South Carolina, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of crack cocaine, and 161 doses of oxycodone.
Each of the suspects was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession of oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, four counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and second-degree conspiracy.
Budul was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $88,000 cash bond.
Fulton was additionally charged with disregarding a police officer signal and multiple traffic-related offenses. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $287,500 cash bond.