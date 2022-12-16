A manufacturing company currently located in Bishopville, Maryland, is moving to Frankford, Delaware.
CP Cases is tripling its space by moving to the Frankford Business Park.
Officials say a natural gas line at the park is also a more efficient fuel for the company's molding process.
That gas line was supported by a state grant.
CP Cases is also receiving nearly 200-thousand dollars in state funding through a jobs performance grant and a capital expenditure grant.
The company is moving nine employees from Maryland and plans to add 16 new jobs.