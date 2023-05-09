A 21-year old New Jersey man who drowned over the weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, was a University of Delaware student.
Praise Ezechibueze of Edison, New Jersey, went missing Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023, in the area of 25th Street and the beach.
Rescue personnel from Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Beach Patrol, Maryland Natural Resources Police, and the US Coast Guard searched the area for about two hours with no result.
The Ocean City Police Department said his body was found around 5:30 Sunday morning, May 7th, by someone walking the beach in the area of 4th Street.
Ezechibueze was a junior Medical Diagnostics major.
The University informed students of the death and announced there will be counseling staff and a dedicated space for students to gather for support on Thursday, May 11th, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Collins Room of Perkins Student Center.