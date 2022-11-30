Drivers who have unpaid video toll violations in Maryland are being given an extra two weeks to pay up before civil penalties resume.
Maryland officials announced they will extend a civil penalty waiver grace period until 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
Under the plan, anyone with an unpaid toll can simply pay the balance of the toll, and avoid the $25 per violation fee that typically comes in the mail.
The grace period began on February 24, and all tolls must be paid by December 14 to count towards the fee termination.
If you believe you might have gone through a toll without paying, EZ-Pass Maryland's website has a page that allows you to check if your vehicle was flagged, or insert the violation number if you have the violation notice.
Video tolling is used at many Maryland toll areas, including the Route 50/301 Bay Bridge and I-95 north of the Susquehanna River.
The toll plaza at the Maryland/Delaware state line is in Delaware, and not covered by Maryland's policy.