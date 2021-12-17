A 44-year-old Maryland woman was found guilty of stealing a $250,000 from her Delaware employer over a six-year period by fraudulently charging personal expenses to a business credit card, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to officials, Kimberly Sponaugle, of Port Deposit but working as a business manager for a Delaware medical practice, made over 3,000 personal purchases with a company card that included things like paying home power bills and vacations both domestic and international for herself and personal associates.
She hid her actions, officials said, by mischaracterizing the items in the business's bookkeeping software and denying others access to the credit card statements.
Sponaugle, after being found guilty by jury or wire fraud, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison when sentenced.