Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses in Maryland to close as of 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020.
Hogan cited new federal guidelines for critical infrastructures in determining his state's list.
He also urged Marylanders to remain home and maintain social distancing, and that further enforcement actions will be taken to disperse any gatherings.
“We are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives and to follow the state law against crowds of more than ten people,” said Governor Hogan in a statement. “And we are telling you, unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, stay in your home. Today’s actions of closing non-essential businesses are absolutely necessary to protect the health of Marylanders and to save lives.”
Hogan announced a $175 million economic relief package, including $215 from the Maryland Department of Commerce for loans and grants for small businesses.
The Maryland Department of Health is requiring all health care providers to stop elective or non-urgent medical procedures as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.