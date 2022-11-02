Delaware State Police are releasing more information about a standoff Monday morning, October 31, 2022, in Delmar.
Delmar police were called to a domestic incident on East Grove Street around 9:15 a.m.
Police found a woman outside the home being cared for by a neighbor while a male suspect went back into the residence where there was a 2-year old child.
As officers attempted to make contact with 27-year old Williams Tulowitzky of Maryland, he allegedly fire several shots in the direction of police.
Tulowitzky was eventually arrested by members of the state police special ops team following a four hour standoff.
He's charged with seven counts of aggravated menacing and is being held on $330,000 bail.
The woman and child were checked out at a hospital.
Students at nearby schools were sent home early as a precaution.