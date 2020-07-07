A Landsdowne, Maryland man faces a host of traffic and criminal charges following a crash on July 4, 2020 in Townsend.
Delaware State Police said 38-year old Robert R. Wright was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Summit Bridge Road when he caused a crash at the intersection of Green Giant Road around 12:30 p.m.
Troopers allege Wright then got out of his wrecked vehicle and started jumping up and down on top of another car that had stopped for the accident.
Wright is then accused of pulling the driver out of that car and stealing it.
Police say Wright was found later in the day at a home in the 2-hundred block of Fields Terrace in Middletown and arrested without further incident.
Wright was arraigned on the following charges:
- Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)
- Criminal Mischief
- Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision
- Reckless Driving
- Offensive Touching
- Failure to Provide Information at Accident Scene
- Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road
- Unsafe Passing on the Left
- Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed
- Failure to Report Collision Resulting in Injury
He was released on $6,900 unsecured bond.
The driver of the car that was hit, a 25-year old woman from Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.