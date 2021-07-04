A Maryland man has to go to court in Delaware after his arrest for allegedly burglarizing the Comcast building in New Castle.
A trooper on patrol on North DuPont Highway saw Mark Porter of Perryville take plywood from the front doors of the building, which is under construction, and go inside around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers followed Porter into the building, which has been the site of several recent copper wire and metal thefts.
Porter was released on bail after his arraignment on burglary and criminal mischief counts.