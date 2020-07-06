A Maryland man was charged with crashing into one vehicle outside Middletown, then carjacking a second vehicle that stopped at the scene, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Robert R. Wright, 38, of Landsdowne, was operating a Toyota Avalon southbound along Summit Bridge Road when he struck a Kia Soul being operated by a 34-year-old Wilmington man turning off Green Giant Road south of Middletown around 12:40 p.m. on July 4, 2020. Authorities said a 25-year-old woman from Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, who was a passenger in the Soul required treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Following the collision, Wright climbed onto the roof of a Hyundai Elantra which had stopped at the scene and began jumping up and down, damaging the vehicle, according to authorities. When the 34-year-old woman driving the vehicle opened her door, police said he grabbed her by the arm and forcibly removed her from the vehicle.
He jumped in the Elantra and fled the scene, police said, later being located at a residence in the 200 block of Fields Terrace.
Wright was charged with felony second-degree robbery, criminal mischief, third-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a property collision, reckless driving, offensive touching, failure to provide information at accident scene, driving on the wrong side of the road, unsafe passing on left, driving vehicle at unreasonable speed, and failure to report collision resulting in injury. He was released on $6,900 unsecured bond.