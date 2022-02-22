A Felton woman who went missing in 2020 has been identified as the victim of a murder after remains discovered in the backyard of a Maryland residence were positively identified, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, the remains discovered on the grounds of a residence in the 25000 block of Schuyler Road in Henderson were those of 41-year-old Jennifer Leyanna, who was reported missing on November 1, 2020. She had last been seen in the Hartly area on October 9 2020.
After a lengthy investigation, police said they identified 41-year-old Leonard "Buddy" Church as the suspect in the case. Church was arrested by Caroline County deputies on February 16, 2022 and incarcerated for an unrelated charge.
On Monday, February 21, 2022, Church was extradited from Maryland and transported to Delaware, where he was formally charged with first-degree murder. H was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $2 million cash bond.