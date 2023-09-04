A Maryland man is charged with gunning down a Delaware man in an apparent road rage incident.
27-year-old Joel Reynoso pulled the trigger after Reynoso's pickup truck narrowly missed hitting 53-year-old Michael Coffey's SUV on Halltown Road in Hartly Saturday night, Delaware State Police said.
Coffey, who lived in Marydel, passed Reynoso and stopped in front of him, and the two men came to blows.
They were separated by witnesses, and Reynoso went back to his truck and shot Coffey when Coffey went to the truck to retrieve a baseball bat he'd brought with him.
Troopers learned Reynoso is prohibited from having a gun, and the gun he used was reported stolen from Orange County, Florida.
Reynoso is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, receiving a stolen firearm and terroristic threatening.