A 26-year-old Maryland man was charged with stealing a woman's vehicle from a gas station then crashed it shortly after, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
Troopers were dispatched to the Exxon at 2007 Newport Gap Pike in Prices Corner just before 2 a.m. on September 3, 2020, where they said Blake Eldreth stole an Acura TL from the gas pump area while the 28-year-old owner went inside to pay.
Roughly 20 minute after he fled, a single-vehicle crash was reported in the area of Kirkwood Highway and Green Valley Circle. Police confirmed the vehicle was the one previously stolen, and said a witness reported Eldreth ran into a wooded area.
A K-9 unit tracked Eldreth down in the woods and police took him into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries suffered in the crash. Upon release, he faces charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, unreasonable speed, and failure to report a collision.