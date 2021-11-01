A Maryland man has been extradited to Delaware to face murder charges.
Jason R. Meredith of Hebron, Maryland, is accused of gunning down 55-year-old Cheryl Beckett Brown inside a home on the 30000 block of Bethany Crest in Ocean View on October 21, 2021.
Within ten minutes, a Deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office located the pick up truck driving erratically westbound on US50 in the area of Tilghman Road. The Deputy continued to follow the truck to the suspect’s residence in Hebron where he was taken into custody without incident by Wicomico County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police.
Police said Beckett-Brown and a 53-year-old roommate were inside the home when Meredith came in shooting. Police found an assortment of shell casings at the scene.
Meredith is being held at the Sussex Correctional Center on $226,000 cash-only bail.