A 30-year-old Maryland man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly striking or attempting to strike Delaware State Police troopers with a stolen tow truck, ultimately leading to troopers opening fire on the vehicle
According to state police, troopers initially made contact with John Collins, of Perryville, and passenger Gabrielle Santucci following reports of an individual rifling through cars at the Hertrich Collision Center at 100 Buckley Boulevard in the Bear area 2:45 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021.
After being told the suspect had been operating a tow truck, police spotted the vehicle in the area of the Brandywine Woods development, and attempted a traffic stop along a dead end street.
Collins drove the tow truck head-on into the state police vehicle, damaging it enough to disable it and allowing him to flee, authorities said. A seven-year veteran was injured in the crash. He was treated and released from an area hospital.
A second trooper began pursuing Collins down Pulaski Highway, according to police, and during the chase, Collins allegedly intentionally struck a third trooper stationed in a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe along the highway in the median strip. That vehicle was also left disabled, though there were no injuries reported.
Fleeing westbound in the eastbound lanes, Collins eventually turned into the Elizabeth Plaza Shopping Center at 1410 Pulaski Highway, police said, where he reportedly traveled to the rear of the shopping center and stopped, allowing police to approach the vehicle.
As the two troopers began exiting the vehicle, Collins reversed toward the third vehicle, another Tahoe, causing one officer, a recruit trooper, to be thrown from the vehicle, police said. The second police officer, a 10-year veteran of the force, opened fire on Collins and his passenger, authorities said, and the tow truck ultimately became disabled following a crash in the front of the shopping center.
Both Collins and Santucci attempted to flee on foot but were immediately captured, police said.
The recruit trooper was treated and released from an area hospital. Police said the tow truck was discovered to have been stolen out of York, Pennsylvania.
Collins was charged with the felonies three counts first-degree attempted murder of an officer, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree assault resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property over $1,500, and disregarding a police officer signal. He was additionally charged with three counts criminal mischief, attempted theft under $1,500, third-degree conspiracy, and second-degree criminal trespass. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $3,088,000 cash bond.
Santucci was charged with attempted theft under $1,500, third-degree conspiracy, and second-degree criminal trespass. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution in lieu of $2,500 secured bond.