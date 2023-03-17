A Maryland man is in jail awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2023, in Felton.
Delaware State Police say the victim was found with a gunshot to his upper body, around 4:15 p.m. in the roadway on Reeves Crossing Road.
The 36-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say the victim had an ongoing dispute with 36-year old Steven Smith of Centerville, Maryland, and that Smith allegedly drove to Felton to confront the victim, and then shot him with a rifle.
Smith was arrested at his residence later in the day by the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.